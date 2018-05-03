Seaton Carew Golf Club in drive for beginners

Seaton Carew Golf Club is backing England Golf’s drive to get more women beginners playing.

They are joining the confidence-building campaign this season and will be offering a series of fun playing days for new golfers.

The playing days are for women who have taken Get into Golf coaching sessions and want support to try their new skills on the course.

They are designed to help the players build confidence, make friends – and have a laugh together.

The events are played on short courses or nine-hole layouts suitable for beginners. They all have shotgun starts, so the players start and finish together.

Scoring avoids counting the strokes and instead, the players complete challenges, which involve playing skills and etiquette such as successfully hitting the green in one, raking the bunker correctly and shaking hands on the final green when they complete their game.

Mike Greener, England Golf Club support officer for Durham, said: “It’s great that golf clubs within County Durham and the Ladies’ Association are committed to growing women’s golf.

“These events have been put together to support beginners and those returning to the game, allowing them to experience golf on a golf course in a relaxed, fun and social atmosphere.

“All new women players also have the opportunity to join the North East & County Durham Women’s Golf Facebook group.”

The Seaton Carew Golf Club event is being held on May 12 at 1.30pm. To book a place in one of the events, visit www.getintogolf.org and search for the club.

The events are listed under the ‘Improver’ tab.