Seaton Carew parking charges look set to continue

Seasonal parking charges at Seaton Carew are proposed to be made permanent after a review of last year’s experimental scheme.

Pay and display charges were introduced in three car parks at Seaton Carew as part of a wider parking scheme introduced by Hartlepool Borough Council last May.

Councillors will meet on Monday night to decide the future of the arrangements.

There was much objection to the introduction of the charges including a 3,438 signature petition handed over to council chiefs.

A number of amendments were made after residents and businesses raised concerns about the original scheme.

The council says while there is still some people who do not want the charges, the level of opposition to the restrictions has noticeably fallen following the later changes.

Councillor Dave Hunter, chair of the council’s Neighbourhood Services Committee, said: “Following the first consultation meeting in May, we took immediate action to amend the parking controls in response to comments expressed by some of the people present.

“Given the subsequent positive impact of the amended restrictions, it is now proposed that they form the basis of a permanent parking control scheme for Seaton Carew.”

The proposals include the pay and display charges being in force from April 1 to October 31, between 9am-6pm, seven days a week.

Charges are set to remain at £1 for up to two hours, £1.50 for up to four hours and £2 to park all day.

They are proposed to apply in the Sea View, Rocket House and Coronation Drive car parks and on-street on The Front and The Cliff (eastern side only).

The scheme also provides set business permit areas, resident permit parking areas, and free one-hour disc parking on The Front around businesses, and free two-hour disc parking area in the Station Lane car park.

More on-street disabled parking is proposed on The Front.

Monday’s meeting starts at 6pm at Hartlepool Civic Centre.