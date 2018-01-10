Seaton hotel owner reveals future plans

The new owner of a Seaton Carew hotel says he plans to make it the premier place to stay in the area.

Paul Montgomery spoke to the Mail after concerns over the Staincliffe Hotel’s future were raised on social media and with the newspaper direct from worried customers with functions booked.

Note at The Staincliffe Hotel on Tues, Jan 9.

He said the venue at The Cliff is currently operating under ‘staggered hours’ with a view to refurbishment on the appearance of the building - starting at the end of this month.

Mr Montgomery said: “I have purchased the hotel, however, the legal side of it was a bit more protracted than we anticipated.

“The place will be renovated and given a cosmetic facelift to make it the way it should be.

“It was always the best hotel in the area and we want to put it back to that.”

Mr Montgomery said a sale was agreed with the previous owner last July but taking possession has taken longer than expected.

Questions have been raised on social media after people noticed little sign of life at the hotel in the last couple of weeks.

Mr Montgomery said: “It is on staggered hours at the moment. We are getting bits of work done internally as we speak and January is a quiet period.

“The bar is open but there is no food at the moment.

“I would estimate work will be complete by the end of this month. We will then begin work on giving the place a facelift from the end of the month or the first week of February at the latest.

“Everything is going ahead. It is a little bit in need of some TLC, it needs some refurbishment.

“I think people have been concerned because they haven’t seen a lot of work done to it in the last year or so.

“The plan is to put it back to the way it used to be years ago, the premier place of the area.”

The Mail was contacted by one concerned customer who has a wedding reception booked and paid for at the hotel later this year.

Mr Montgomery said: “If anybody has any weddings booked there is no worry, they will go ahead. The place will look a lot better for the refurbishment.”

Mr Montgomery said it hoped the hotel will be open to the public while the refurbishment work is carried out.

Organisers of this year’s March of the Mods event on March 16 and 17 have changed the location from the Staincliffe to The Corporation Club, Whitby Street, Hartlepool.