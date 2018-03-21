Seaton park extension taking shape on seafront

A new seafront play park is on the way to give families an even better day out at the beach.

Proposals have been drawn up to extend a park area off Coronation Drive on Seaton Promenade and approved by Hartlepool Borough Council’s planners.

The play area at the north end of Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID

A play area was set up on the site in 2010 as part of the Play England Playbuilder scheme, with a view to add to the area during the next year of the programme.

But the additional equipment never materialised after the project was brought to an early close by the Government.

Now the council is picking up where it left off and will expand the park, off the route between Seaton Carew and the marina and just a short distance away from a car park, a block of public toilets and the Seaton Reach complex.

The play area will feature a climbing frame and slide, two hammocks and a series of benches.

The proposals say: “The equipment has been selected through discussion with users on site at the existing play areas over what types of equipment they would like to see. Younger users particularly wished to have a slide arrangement and supervising adults requested additional seating.

“The proposed equipment therefore reflects user requirements and adds to the current play offer on the wider site.”