Second arrest as part of Hartlepool murder investigation

A woman has been arrested by detectives investigating the death of a woman on a Hartlepool street.

Cleveland Police have arrested a second person on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a woman on Oxford Road in Hartlepool on Friday evening.

Emergency services on the scene at Oxford Road in Hartlepool on Friday night.

The 48-year-old woman arrested is in police custody at this time.

A 30-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of murder also remains in custody.

Police have said the woman, who has not yet been named, suffered significant injuries in the incident, which happened just after 9pm.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Flowers have been left on the corner of Chaucer Avenue, off Oxford Road, in tribute to the woman.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "Inquiries carried out so far have led detectives to believe that this was a targeted attack."

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.

Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.