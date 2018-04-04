Second birthday celebrations for Innovative Tees Valley project

A project which has helped more than 200 businesses across Tees Valley has celebrated its second birthday.

To mark the second anniversary of Innovate Tees Valley, an event was held at Wynyard Hall at which businesses heard about some of its successes and further opportunities offered by the project.

Innovate Tees Valley is a £6.3million project formed from a partnership of Teesside University, DigitalCity, the North East Process Industry Cluster (NEPIC) and the Materials Processing Institute (MPI), with funding from the European Regional Development Fund.

By the time the project is complete in January 2019, it will have helped more than 270 businesses across the Tees Valley to meet innovation challenges.

Jake Tompkins, chairman of the Innovate Tees Valley steering board and managing director of Modus Seabed Intervention, said: “This is a truly impressive initiative.

“The breadth of expertise demonstrated by the partners allows us to engage with a broad and diverse range of businesses.

“It has changed the innovation landscape and created a lasting legacy.”

Suhail Aslam, Innovate Tees Valley project manager, said: “It was fantastic to hear about the impact that Innovate Tees Valley is having across the region.

“We are able to provide unrivalled support and advice through a suite of easy-to-access services for companies who are looking to do new things.”

For information on Innovate Tees Valley, or sister project Innovate Durham, call 01642-384068 or email innovate@tees.ac.uk.