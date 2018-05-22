Second win for Hartlepool-based charity in the last week

A Hartlepool-based charity has won its second boost within the last week.

Families First North East, a charity offering support to families who have a child with disabilities has been awarded a £1,000 cash boost.

The organisation has been given the cash by housebuilder Persimmon Homes Teesside through its highly successful Community Champions scheme.

It comes days after Families First North East won the Mail-backed Community Award in the Hartlepool Business Awards.

The group, based in York Road, Hartlepool, runs 10 services to help families supporting disabled children.

Lisa Wilson, for the charity, said: “Our services are a lifeline to families. “We provide essential respite care by offering overnight stays and our afterschool and school holiday provision enables primary carers to continue to work.

“We are faced with having to raise £550 a day to continue our work and rely on the generosity of companies such as Persimmon Homes to meet the shortfall.

“We are delighted to have been selected for a Community Champions award and this donation will provide 25 hot and nutritious meals and a drink for the children who attend our afterschool club for one month.”

Joan Peart, head of sales for Persimmon Homes Teesside, said: “Families First North East is a truly community-based initiative and is giving a great deal back by supporting these young people and their families.

“It is a pleasure to be able to support the work the group is doing.”

She added: “Our Community Champions fund has two pots of up to £1,000 each to award to worthy causes every month and it’s great to see so many charities and community groups benefiting.

“Persimmon Homes Teesside has had a fantastic response to its Community Champions scheme and it is always a tricky task to pick our winners each month.

“If applicants were unsuccessful last month, we urge them to visit the Persimmon Homes website and to try again and hopefully they will become our next Community Champion. There is no limit to the number of applications that can be made.”

To find out more about the Persimmon Homes Community Champions scheme and to make an application visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity

