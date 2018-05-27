See action and crowd pictures from Hartlepool United’s play-off final

The end of May marks the anniversary of what many Hartlepool United fans consider to be the highlight in the club’s history.

On Bank Holiday Sunday, May 29, 2025, Pools were just eight minutes from the unchartered waters of football’s second tier when a controversial penalty turned the League One play-off final decidedly against them.

With centre-back Chris Westwood harshly dismissed for fouling Drew Talbot, opponents Sheffield Wednesday levelled from the spot before eventually triumphing 4-2 in extra-time against caretaker boss Martin Scott’s weary 10 men.

Second-half goals from strikers Eifion Williams and Jon Daly had earlier given Pools - roared on by nearly 17,000 fans at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium - a deserved lead against their big-city rivals.

But, despite the eventual outcome, the pilgrimage to the Welsh capital is still fondly remembered by most of the blue and white army.

Why not relive the day by browsing through our collection of fan and action pictures above?

