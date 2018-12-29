See how much food this kind school gave so families do not go hungry this Christmas

Generous students mad staff have helped to make sure local families do not go hungry this Christmas after collecting a mountain of food.

Wellfield Community School in Wingate collected hundreds of items for Peterlee Foodbank following a month-long appeal.

They handed over the huge amount to Reverend Canon Jane Grieve of Holy Trinity Church, in Wingate, which acts as an official distributor for the food bank.

Antony Pearson, Most Able and Talented Coordinator at Wellfield School, said: “We have had a massive collection over the last month of tinned food for the local food bank.

“It has been an extraordinary effort by staff and pupils.

“We far outdid what we collected last year. It has just been an amazing effort.

“Our children are wonderful.”

As part of the drive Year 8 students delivered assemblies to the whole school explaining why they were collecting.

Reverend Grieve visited the school to see for herself just how much had been collected and to thank the school for their efforts.

Mr Pearson added: “It is a cause close to my heart. The thought of children going hungry over Christmas is soul destroying.”

Peterlee Foodbank works with a number of agencies including Citizens Advice, children’s centres and health visitors.

It is run in partnership with local churches, facilitated by Durham Christian Partnership.

For details phone (0191) 303 7559 or email: web1@durhamfoodbank.org.uk