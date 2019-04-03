See the views from the refurbished birdwatching hide at RSPB Saltholme on outskirts of Hartlepool

A new-look birdwatching hide has been opened to visitors to a popular nature reserve on the outskirts of Hartlepool.

RSPB Saltholme has officially reopened their newly refurbished Pools Hide site, with RSPB Director of Conservation, Martin Harper, unveiling a plaque to celebrate the completion of the the extensive upgrade.

The official opening of the new Saltholme Pools Hide at RSPB Satholme.

The updated hide allows visitors to view the popular reserve from a whole new angle.

It features a new tower infill, offering stunning 360 degree elevated views across the reserve, and the surrounding re-landscaped pools.

Speaking at the relaunch, Martin, said: "I'm delighted to open the new RSPB Saltholme Pools Hide which is an important new attraction for wildlife, set among the industrial landscape of Teesside.

"It will be great to welcome new visitors, to the site to come along and see the fantastic views from the hide and experience all the wider Saltholme reserve has to offer."

Inside the new Saltholme Pools Hide at RSPB Satholme.

The project, which has been supported by the Teesside Environmental Trust, was started in July 2018 and is the latest in a series of exciting refurbishments happening at the popular visitor centre. Previous projects have included the Wildlife Watchpoint and Paddy’s Pool Hides.

In addition to the new tower infill, the pools around the hide have also been landscaped to provide more beneficial feeding habitat for wading birds and breeding habitat for species such as Avocet, Common Tern and Black-Headed Gull.

Visitor Experience Manager, Aimee Lee, said: “We are delighted to officially launch the RSPB Saltholme Pools Hide which will provide an exciting new addition to our visitor attraction line-up – whether that is families keen to see the reserve from a new point of view, or keen photographers enjoying a new space from which to capture shots of the variety of wildlife which visits Saltholme regularly.

“The Pools Hide will join the line-up of exciting focal points at the reserve, including our fantastic wildlife hides, dipping ponds, willow maze and, of course, the ever-popular cafe.”

Views from the new Saltholme Pools Hide at RSPB Satholme.

The new Saltholme Pools Hide at RSPB Satholme.

Inside the new Saltholme Pools Hide at RSPB Satholme.