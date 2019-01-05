See the winning photo for Hartlepool's favourite cover picture of 2018

More than a thousand of you voted in an online poll to crown Hartlepool's' favourite Facebook cover picture of the year.

And now, the results are in. We gave you 10 beautiful pictures taken across Hartlepool to choose from - and though they were all fantastic, there could only be one winner.

It was Sam Loynes' picture that captured your hearts (and votes), jumping out 15% in front of second-place Mike Driver.

Related: Your pictures of Hartlepool - pick your favourite cover photo of 2018

There were 1,037 votes cast, with Sam's picture taking 425 of them.

Congratulations to Sam, and if you have a picture to share you can always contact us on Facebook or Twitter.

But it was this picture by Sam Loynes which came out on top!

We change the Facebook cover picture on the Hartlepool Mail page each week, so send yours in for the chance to be featured.