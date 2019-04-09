See these lovely pictures of Hartlepool youngsters taking part in an Easter bonnet parade

School pupils got right into the spirit of the season during an Easter bonnet parade.

The event saw 140 reception and nursery pupils at Eldon Grove Academy, Hartlepool, take part in an Easter bonnet parade to complete their Easter-theme of activities.

A young pupil who took part in an Easter bonnet parade at at Eldon Grove Academy in Hartlepool.

The children were asked to work with their parents/carers to design and create their bonnets/hats as part of their home learning project.

Claire Martindale, assistant headteacher/early years lead, said. “It was wonderful to see every child in our early years taking part in the parade.

"The children walked around school and the older pupils and staff clapped to show their appreciation.

"We had racing car bonnets, top hats, carrot bonnets, bunny ears and so much more!

"One thing for sure we have very creative families at Eldon Grove Academy.

"I would like to thank the families for all the work and support with this project.”

The children also took part in Easter card making and also an Easter egg hunt.

