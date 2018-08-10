See who has been crowned Hartlepool’s Carnival Prince and Princess

Hartlepool Carnival royalty were crowned at an event to choose this year’s Prince and Princess.

Fourteen-year-olds Nicole Gough and Jonathan Little were selected after around a dozen youngsters competed for the honour.

Hartlepool Carnival Prince and Princess, Jonathan Little and Nicole Gough

They will lead Saturday’s carnival parade in a horse-drawn carriage.

Hartlepool Ceremonial Mayor, Councillor Allan Barclay attended the event, one of a series held this week, and presented the prizes to the winners and runners up.

The Victoria Arms, which sponsored the contest, was bouncing for the fun event yesterday afternoon.

Sylvia Lockett, of Hartlepool Carnival Committee, said: “It has gone lovely and we have had really good support by the local people.

Hartlepool Carnival Prince and Princess competition at the Victoria Arms, Northgate, Hartlepool, Sylvia Lockett of the carnival committee with Faye Shaw

“I think the children and teenagers look forward to it and it is good to see all the different ages.

“On carnival day the prince and princess will lead the parade in a horse and carriage.”

Sylvia introduced each contestant and asked them about themselves before the youngsters had a brief chat with the judging panel.

Club members Levi and Vicky Watson and Alison Bates of the Victoria Arms had the tough task of deciding the winners.

Hartlepool Carnival Prince and Princess competition at the Victoria Arms, Northgate, Hartlepool, compare Sylvia Lockett with Amyee Pearce.

Nicole, who was also Carnival Princess last year, and Jonathan won £30 each for coming first.

Second place went to last year’s prince Jake Kitching, 14, and Aimee Pearce who took home £20.

Fynn Kitching, 12, came third in the prince competition and Caitlyn Turner, 14, for princess winning £10 each.

Carnival volunteers will be out and about on the Headland this afternoon judging the winners of the Best Dressed House, Garden and Business competition sponsored by Verrills fish and chip shop.

Hartlepool Carnival Prince and Princess competition at the Victoria Arms, Northgate, Hartlepool, Sylvia Lockett of the Carnival Commitee talking to Ava Wheatley.

Saturday is carnival day. The parade starts at 4pm from Town Square.

Judging of fancy dress takes place from 3pm on the putting green with cash to be won in numerous categories for individuals, groups and floats.

Before then there will be live music in the square from Red Dreams from noon.

Croft Gardens will host Wild West re-enactments at 1pm.

The New Inn, in Durham Street, hosts the Nutty Slack race at 3.15pm. People can enter on the day.

High Street will be closed from 10am, and Durham Street and Northgate will be closed from 3pm until 5.30pm.

Hartlepool Carnival Prince and Princess competition at the Victoria Arms, Northgate, Hartlepool, Maddison Cameron.

During this time people are asked to use Thorpe Street and Old Cemetery Road as the main access to and from the Headland.