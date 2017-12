The chilly temperatures didn't stop you lot from taking the plunge on Boxing Day!

And we joined the crowds at Seaton Carew today to watch hundreds of you put your best foot forward for a charitable dip in the sea!

Taking the plunge at the Boxing Day dip in Seaton Carew.

There were great costumes, excited spectators and (most importantly) good spirits as you chased the tide and got your December 26 off to a brisk start.

Spotted someone you know in a picture? You can purchase your own copy online here.

The event was organised by Hartlepool Round Table.