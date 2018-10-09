Seminar set to mark the centenary of the First World War will focus on the 'tragic conflict and aftermath'

A seminar is set to be held which will focus on the First World War and the Bombardment of Hartlepool.

The Nasir Mosque, in Brougham Terrace Hartlepool, is hosting the Annual Peace Seminar called 'World War One: Centenary of the fulfilment of a great warning', delivered by Bilal Tahir.

The event is organised by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and is being held on Sunday, November 18 at 3pm.

Organisers say that anyone can attend and called for people to get in touch.

Tahir Selby, Imam at the Hartlepool mosque, said: "We will be holding our Annual Peace Seminar on Sunday, November 18, and this year to commemorate the centenary of the conclusion of the Great War of 1914-1918 and that Hartlepool was the very first town to be shelled in England.

"We have invited a speaker Dr Bilal Tahir, to give a talk on an astonishing prophecy by the Holy Founder of the Ahmadiyya Muslims Community, relating to the tragic conflict and aftermath of the First World War.

"He will also speak on the incident of the shelling of Hartlepool. Furthermore, we have also invited The Chair of the Heugh Gun Battery Trust, Mr Reg Wright to also speak."

He added: "It should be an interesting talk and I hope people will also want to attend.

"The event will be by invitation only and they can contact me on 01429 261403 or send me an email, tahir_selby@hotmail.com then I will send them an invitation card hopefully."

The event is held annually and last year's key speakers were Father Michael Griffiths, the Parish Priest of the Holy Family Hartlepool, Hartlepool MP Mike Hill, Barry Coppinger, Cleveland Police Commissioner, and the main speaker was Rafiq Hayat, the National President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

The previous year’s seminar was attended by the Rt Revd Mark Bryant, Bishop of Jarrow and Maulana Ataul Mujeeb Rashed, Imam of London Mosque.

