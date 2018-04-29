Send in the clowns! Can you spot yourself among Pools’ fancy dress fans?

There was plenty of clowning about among Hartlepool United’s travelling support for their last game of the season.

Pools fans have made a tradition of donning fancy dress for their last away match.

Yesterday, as they brought down the curtain on a disappointing first season in the National League, they saw the funny side by wearing clown costumes.

Hundreds of visiting supporters in colourful clothes, wigs and face paint descended on the Prenton Park home of Tranmere Rovers.

And the Pools players gave them something to smile about with a 2-1 win, which ensured their team finished in 15th place.

Previous years' themes have included Thunderbirds, Stormtroopers, Smurfs and Where's Wally?