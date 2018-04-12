Serious accident closes Hartlepool road

Emergency services are dealing with a serious road accident in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police were called to West View Road at around 1.45pm.

The road is currently closed in both directions while emergency services attend.

One car was on its roof but now been recovered.

A police accident investigation unit is at the scene.

A North East Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 13.45 to West View Road to a report of a road traffic collision.

"We dispatched our hazardous area response team and a double-crewed ambulance and requested support from the air ambulance.

"A doctor was at the scene."