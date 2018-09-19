Several trees lead to partial road closure on A689 as high winds hit Hartlepool

A major route in Hartlepool has been partially closed due to a number of fallen trees caused by high winds.

One lane is closed on the A689 Belle Vue Way travelling towards Hartlepool town centre.

The closure – which is between the Stag and Monkey and Tesco roundabouts – is the result of a number of trees falling in the high winds.

Hartlepool Borough Council says on its Facebook page: "We are working to remove these trees as quickly as possible and would like to apologise for any inconvenience this causes.

"We would encourage all drivers to take care in the high winds."

The council, has also closed the waste recycling centre in Burn Road due to the high winds.

A further Facebook post states: "We have again had to close the Household Recycling Centre in Burn Road due to high winds.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and advise when the site re-opens. We are sorry for any convenience this in causing."