Shed destroyed by fire in Hartlepool street

A shed fire spread to a house in Hartlepool last night.

The blaze broke out at an address at Lumley Square, on the Headland, shortly before 9pm.

Two crews from Stranton station rushed to the scene.

The shed was destroyed by the fire, while flames spread to the rear window of the house.

A motorbike was also destroyed and guttering and the fascia of the house was damaged as well.

A number of tools were left fire damaged too.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: "We were called at 8.53pm to Lumley Square, Headland, Hartlepool.

"Two appliances attended, one from Headland and one from Stranton.

"It was a shed on fire which was attached to a house.

"We used one jet, one hose reel and one BA wearer to extinguish the fire."