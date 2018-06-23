Shed destroyed in Hartlepool fire

Firefighters tackled a blaze which saw a shed in Hartlepool destroyed earlier today.

The fire broke out in Garston Grove shortly after 1pm.

Fencing was also damaged in the blaze.

A Cleveland Fire Brigade spokesman said: "Cleveland Fire Brigade were called at 1.04pm today to a report of a shed fire in Garston Grove, Hartlepool.

"This was a shed in a back garden, which was 100% destroyed by fire.

"Twenty feet of fencing was also damaged by fire.

"One jet was used to extinguish the fire.

"The appliance was available again at 1.28pm."