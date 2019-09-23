Sheds and equipment destroyed in allotment fire in Hartlepool
Sheds, tools and machinery have been destroyed in a fire at a Hartlepool allotment.
Cleveland Fire Brigade were called at 12.44pm on Monday, September 23 to a fire at Throston allotment close to Elmwood Road.
Two fire fighters were sent to the scene of the blaze where they used hose reel jets to put it out.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Three sheds were destroyed by fire and three sheds were 75% destroyed by fire. Various tools and machinery were also destroyed.”