Sheds and equipment destroyed in allotment fire in Hartlepool

Sheds, tools and machinery have been destroyed in a fire at a Hartlepool allotment.

By Faye Dixon
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 18:45 pm

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called at 12.44pm on Monday, September 23 to a fire at Throston allotment close to Elmwood Road.

Two fire fighters were sent to the scene of the blaze where they used hose reel jets to put it out.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Three sheds were destroyed by fire and three sheds were 75% destroyed by fire. Various tools and machinery were also destroyed.”