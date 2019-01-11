Shelter’s £40,000 bid to keep animals cosy this winter

A local animal shelter that cares for and rehomes cats and dogs in Hartlepool is trying to raise £40,000 to help keep our four-legged friends warm this winter.

Stray Aid in Coxhoe has raised just over half of the money it needs for an urgent upgrade to its heating system.

It is to pay for a new biomass boiler to provide hot water that will flow through new radiators and pipework that is also being installed.

At the moment the shelter, which also takes stray dogs found by Hartlepool’s dog wardens, uses individual electric heat lamps over each kennel bed to keep dogs warm.

Sue Bielby, veterinary director of Stray Aid, said: “It is a very expensive system and also very outdated method of keeping the animals warm.

“It is going to make a huge difference having this boiler in place.

“It will mean the dogs can run about in the kennel and have a lot more fun and still be kept warm in the cold winter months. We want them running around happily and warm, not sitting under a heat lamp.”

Stray Aid has raised more than £22,000 so far from public donations online through its page on justgiving.com.

All donations, gratefully received, can be made at www.justgiving.com/campaign/cosychristmas

l Hartlepool Councillor Katie Trueman is holding an Animal Welfare Charity Ball for Stray Aid on Saturday, January 26, at the Grand Hotel, Swainson Street, from 6.30pm until late.

The event includes a three-course meal and entertainment by singer Ellen Gowland and vocal group Sparkle and a disco.

Tickets cost £35 each or £300 for a table of ten.

Coun Trueman said: “We all have a duty to respect and care for our fellow creatures and I hope this special evening will not only be enjoyable but inspiring as well.”

For more information or to buy tickets, contact Councillor Trueman on 07701 339229.