Shock figures reveal 80% of over 65s in Hartlepool may have dementia

Four out of five people aged over 65 in Hartlepool are believed to be living with dementia.

NHS figures show that the estimated rate of older people in town with the condition is now at 80%.

Jeanette Willis of Hartlepool Borough Council

Hartlepool council officials responsible for adult welfare have pledged to keep up good work going on in town to support people with the condition.

Hartlepool’s diagnosis rate is significantly higher than the national average at 68% and for the North East region which is 75.5%.

And the number of people expected to have dementia is predicted to increase between now and the year 2030 from 1,261 to 1,794 – an increase of 54%.

Jeanette Willis, the council’s head of strategic commissioning – adult services, said the issue is at the top of the council’s agenda.

She said: “We know it’s going to be increasing which is why we are paying particular attention to it.”

Ms Willis set out a wealth of work that has been going on in Hartlepool over the last two years to make it a dementia friendly town.

Hartlepool council is part of a North of Tees Dementia Collaborative which has helped lead to a common understanding of the issue and the need for change.

Schools and the wider community have undertaken training or made pledges to be more dementia aware including Hartlepool United.

Ms Willis said The Bridge information and support centre in Villiers Street, run by the Hospital of God, has helped the Dementia Friendly Hartlepool initiative go from going from strength to strength.

She said: “It’s all about dementia friendly and it being acceptable to talk about and that’s really happening in Hartlepool

“Hartlepool as a dementia friendly community remains a key priority for the council and its partners.”

Greater involvement from people living with dementia through dedicated groups has also had a key impact added Ms Willis.

Last month, Hartlepool was one of three finalists out of 53 places nationally shortlisted for the Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Friendly Community of the Year award.

Councillor Stephen Thomas, chair of Hartlepool council’s Adult Services Committee, said: “I think it’s a real tremendous achievement on the part of Hartlepool to get to the last three for that award.

“It reflects the tremendous amount of hard work that’s gone in from the local authority, partner organisations from carers the business community all coming together to take Hartlepool forward as a dementia friendly community.

“I first got involved in the issue probably about five or six years ago through my Healthwatch role and there has been tremendous change since then.

“There is still a long way to go but we have come some real leaps and bounds forwards.”