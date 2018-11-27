Shoe and socks appeal as Hartlepool chiropodist backs Crisis campaign

People are being urged to back a festive campaign to help homeless people over Christmas.

A Hartlepool chiropodist has backed a Crisis at Christmas campaign to donate clean shoes and socks to people who are homeless this festive season.

Staff at Fetching Feet, in the town’s Brierton Lane, are asking residents to donate clean shoes and socks to go to people who are homeless.

Sophie Odgers, owner of Fetching Feet, said: “It’s something quite close to our hearts.

“Tomorrow we could all be homeless, it’s not something you chose - you never know what’s around the corner.

“As podiatrists, its something that we care about and know the benefits of everyone to have clean socks and shoes - it’s very important.”

The 26-year-old, who set up the business five years ago, says the campaign is part of work carried out by charity Crisis over the festive season.

All the podiatrists at Fetching Feet trained at New College Durham and got involved with Crisis through their course.

Joanne Law, one of the podiatrists, hopes to be chosen to give podiatry care to people who are homeless through the scheme.

The business has recently moved premises and now have the space and resources to be able to host a drop-in station for people to donate shoes and socks.

Crisis have a wish list of items they would like for those wishing to make a donation which includes blankets, warm jumpers, new underwear, warm hats and scarfs, jeans, trousers and warm coats.

Another thing the charity asks for is men’s shoes which are between the sizes nine and 11.

Anyone who would like to donate to the cause can drop them in at Fetching Feet and for more information call Sophie on 01429 232526.