Shooting gets underway on new film at Hartlepool's Headland

A touch of big screen glamour came to the Headland today as recording continued on a new film being made in Hartlepool.

New film Looted will feature major actors, thought to include former This Is England star Thomas Turgoose, alongside a cast of people from Hartlepool, Stockton and Teesside.

The film is expected to be released next year.

Filming was today taking place on the beach at the Headland, close to the Pot House pub.

Directed by Dutch director Rene Pannevis, the story will be centred around a gang in Hartlepool, with the production part of the Microwave scheme, supported by the British Film Institute (BFI), Film London and the BBC

It will be shown at numerous festivals.

A member of the film crew, who did not wish to be named, told the Mail why Hartlepool had been chosen as the main location.

The film is expected to be released next year.

They said: "We have been filming all over Hartlepool and Stockton, and are nearly finished now.

"We chose this as our location because of the mixture of the beaches and how beautiful it is here.

"It's a gorgeous location.

"We've had a really good time here and the people are so friendly, which has made it all the more enjoyable."

This Is England star Thomas Turgoose is thought to be among those involved in the new film.

Budding actors in Hartlepool were given the chance to star in the film, with casting sessions held last month attended by more than 100 people.

People of all ages and backgrounds were welcome to try out for 20 to 30 speaking and extras roles, which include gang friends, police officers and nurses.

Debbie Ghani, from Billingham, and Claire McGowan, from Redcar, were in the area while the filming was taking place.

Debbie said: "We just came here by chance and came across them filming.

The film is expected to be released next year.

"I had never been to the Headland but some of my friends are from the area, and so we decided to come and have a look.

"This was the last thing we expected.

"I saw Thomas Turgoose and he gave me a little smile, but everyone was so friendly and it was great to see the filming taking place.

Claire said: "It was very exciting and there was a real buzz about the place while it was going on.

"Normally when there's national attention on this area of the country, it's the negative things which are focused on.

"Thankfully that's not the case this time and it should be great exposure for the area."

Casting associates Sophie Pearson, from Stockton and Georgia Topley, said last month they were looking to recruit real people from Hartlepool and Teesside and stressed that no acting experience was necessary.

Sophie said: “There is a good cast involved in the film.

"We can’t say too much at the moment but the story is about a gang within Hartlepool.

“We wanted real people as well as professional actors.”