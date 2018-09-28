Shopkeeper fined more than £1,800 for fake goods

A business owner has been handed a hefty fine after being found with a stash of fake branded goods.

Kamran Adil, who owns shop The Winestore, in Blackhall, County Durham, has been ordered to pay more than £1,800, after trading standards inspectors discovered items of counterfeit clothing and a fake set of GHD hair straighteners at his premises.

A jumper bearing the Nike logo.

Durham County Council’s trading standards team investigated the business in November last year and after undergoing a search of the shop found items including clothing bearing brands such as Ellesse, Lacoste and Nike in the storeroom.

The 47 year-old, of Halterburn Close, Gosforth, pleaded guilty to four charges of possession of counterfeit goods when he appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 26.

The defendant claimed he wore the items when he decorated.

He was fined £1,200 and ordered to pay £602.99 in costs and a victim surcharge of £120.

A fake set of GHD hair straighteners.

Earlier this year Adil was fined more than £1,500 after hundreds of packets of illegal cigarettes were found at his business.

Joanne Waller, Durham County Council’s head of environment, health and consumer protection, said: “Selling, offering and possessing for sale counterfeit goods are serious offences which carry a potential jail term of up to 10 years and unlimited fines.

“The sale of fake goods not only deceives customers and harm legitimate retailers, they can also pose a serious safety risk, particularly with fake electrical items such as hair

styling products.

“We will continue to investigate this type of crime in County Durham and take the necessary action against anyone found to be selling such items.

"No one is above the law.”