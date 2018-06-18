Shoppers win free shoes as new footwear retailer arrives in Hartlepool creating 11 jobs

Europe’s biggest shoe retailer has opened its doors to Hartlepool customers with a new store in the town’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

Deichmann has moved into a 350m sq unit in the centre creating 11 permanent jobs including supervisor positions, shop floor and cashier roles.

Opening of Deichmann shoe shop, Hartlepool.

The official launch took place on Saturday, with a range of in-store promotions throughout the day, including free shoes for the store’s first 25 customers, limited edition bags and a ‘Spin the Wheel’ game, giving shoppers the chance to win free shoes and discounts.

Rachael Hoare, store manager of Deichmann Hartlepool, said: “Following a successful opening, we’re even more excited for the future of our Hartlepool store.

“We are looking forward to getting to know all the local shoppers and becoming a well-loved fixture in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.”

Mark Rycraft, Middleton Grange Centre Manager, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Deichmann to the centre as a new addition to our current retail line up.

“Its fashionable, yet affordable range of fantastic quality shoes will really appeal to our shoppers.”

The store underwent a £186,000 transformation, in order to reflect the brand identity of Deichmann’s 3,700 strong global portfolio.

Like its counterparts, the Hartlepool store benefits from a simple, customer friendly layout, with all the stock available on the shop floor so that customers can easily locate and try on the style and size of their choice.

Deichmann has an impressive range of men’s, women’s and children’s shoes, bags and accessories across brands such as adidas and Nike.