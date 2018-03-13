Show aims to shine spotlight on NHS fight

An actor, singer and NHS campaigner is bringing a musical comedy show to Hartlepool.

Steven Carne will deliver a night of stories and songs from the frontline of the NHS campaign at the town’s One77 venue in York Road, in Special Measures.

The show, which features songs from Sinatra to Lilly Allen to John Grant, is hosted by local campaign group Fighting 4 Hartlepool Hospital on Saturday, April 28.

Steve began campaigning for the NHS after making contact online with a group of Darlington mums and the 999 Call for the NHS campaign.

In 2014, he helped to organise a march for the NHS when over 20,000 people gathered in Trafalgar Square.

He has also helped organise meetings with party leaders in the House of Commons.

Steve said: “No one in their right mind wakes up one morning and decides to be an NHS campaigner. It creeps up and takes you over.

“Once you begin to see what is going on in our healthcare service you can’t stop yourself.

“And that’s what the show is about - my experience over the last four years working with some of the loveliest people and fighting some of the worst.”

Glen Hughes of Fighting 4 Hartlepool Hospital said: “When we found out about Special Measures we knew we wanted to bring the show to Hartlepool.

“Steve is really good at explaining things that don’t reach the news and in a way that people can understand.

The show starts at 7.30pm and entry is £5 on the door.

It will also be raising money for a Justice4NHS Judicial Review and St Aidan’s Food Bank in Hartlepool.