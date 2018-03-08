Siblings scale Roseberry Topping to raise cash for Alice House Hospice

Two youngsters scaled Roseberry Topping to raise cash to help people with terminal illness in Hartlepool.

Siblings Lewis, six, and Macey Louca, eight, raised a fantastic £291 for patients at Alice House Hospice.

Lewis and Macey who are both pupils at West View Primary School were joined on their trek in very wintery conditions by their parents.

Their mum Kimberly said: “We are really proud of Lewis and Macey. Lewis came in from school one night and said that he wanted to raise money for charity, that’s how it all started.

“He expected to raise £100, so it was brilliant that he smashed that target and raised £291.”

Janice Forbes, community fundraiser at the hospice, said: “Lewis and Macey are fine examples of young people in Hartlepool helping others in the community.

“It was lovely to meet all the family when they came to the hospice to bring in the money they had raised. I would like thank Lewis and Macey and everyone who supported them.”

It will cost £3.2million to continue providing the current range of services this year, yet Alice House Hospice receives only 15% government funding.

The outstanding £2.7million must be raised through the local community and other fundraising initiatives.