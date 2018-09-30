Singing sensation Molly Scott faces anxious wait in ITV's X Factor

An X Factor starlet is hoping she's done enough to make it through to the next round of the ITV show.

Millions watched teenager Molly Scott from Easington battle for a seat in the Six Chair Challenge last night.

The 16-year-old, who recently picked her GCSE from English Martyrs School in Hartlepool, was emotional as she performed A Great Big World's 'Say Something'.

As part of the show's latest twist each of the categories' acts have to battle it out for a chair, which will enable them to go through to the next round at the Judges' Houses.

After Molly's song she was given a standing ovation by judges Robbie Williams, Ayda Field and Louis Tomlinson - and a seat.

However, as part of the challenge the chairs can be removed and they may lose out to fellow singers who are still to perform.

Proud mum Louise Scott, a teaching assistant who works in Hartlepool, said: "It was hard watching her perform as she was very tearful and naturally you feel so much for her.

"Her dad, brother, boyfriend, nana and quite a few other family members were able to go down and watch her, which was amazing.

"We're just all so proud."

Find out what happens next on Molly's X Factor Journey on ITV1 at 8pm tonight.