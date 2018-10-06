Singing sensation Molly Scott hopes to make the live final of ITV's X Factor

X Factor hopeful Molly Scott is set for a tense wait to see if she can make it through to the live final of the hit ITV show.

Singing sensation Molly Scott is hoping to win her way through the judge's houses round of ITV’s X Factor which starts tonight.

Molly Scott in the Six Chair Challenge in X Factor.

Millions watched the teenager from Easington battle for a seat in the Six Chair Challenge last Saturday night to win a place to perform at mentor Simon Cowell's house.

The 16-year-old, who recently picked her GCSE from English Martyrs School in Hartlepool, was emotional as she performed her version of A Great Big World’s “Say Something”.

As part of the show’s latest twist each of the categories’ acts had to battle it out for a chair, which enabled them to go through to the next round at the Judges’ Houses.

After Molly’s song she was given a standing ovation by judge’s Robbie Williams, Ayda Field and Louis Tomlinson – and a seat.

However, as part of the challenge the chairs can be removed and they may lose out to fellow singers who are still to perform.

After the show her proud mum Louise Scott, a teaching assistant who works in Hartlepool, said: “It was hard watching her perform as she was very tearful and naturally you feel so much for her.

“Her dad, brother, boyfriend, nana and quite a few other family members were able to go down and watch her, which was amazing.

“We’re just all so proud.

“It was a bit nerve wracking for people watching as she got a seat, but there was still another singer to perform.”

But thankfully it was revealed that Molly kept her place and will now be off to her mentor Simon Cowell’s house and her mum says she is looking forward to it.

Lousie said: "She's really excited and she's looking forward to it. We're excited to watch it."

Molly is already a familiar face on the region’s pub circuit, performing at birthdays, weddings, charity events and other special occasions.

She is hoping to follow in the footsteps of previous North East X Factor winners Joe McElderry (2009), Little Mix (2011) and James Arthur (2012).