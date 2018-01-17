Singing sisters to kick off Hartlepool United fundraising concert

Hartlepool singing sensations Liv 'n' G have been added to the bill for a special fundraising concert to help save the town's football club

Town music venue The Studio is hosting a Save Pools Day gig this Saturday, January 20, after Hartlepool United host Wrexham in what will be a sell-out game that has been attracting worldwide attention due to Pools' financial plight.

The Studio in Tower Street, Hartlepool

The girl duo will kick off the special concert, at the town's Tower Street venue, which will feature local legends The White Negroes, bluesy-rockers The Endeavours, singer-songwriter Mickey Gallagher and DJ Fake Charles, in a gesture of solidarity with the financially stricken football club and to help raise funds.

The Studio spokesman Brian Barnes said: "We are delighted to present sisters Olivia and Georgia, aka Liv' 'n' G to kick off the evening in style.

"Their grandad, Jack Howe, played for Pools in the 1930s and also won three caps for England in the 1940s.

"A lot of the town's bands and musicians wanted to do something to help the club at this time. We've got a great line up so should be a a cracking night for the town's music lovers and The Studio."

There is no fixed admission fee on the door but supporters can make donations to the cause on entry. Doors open at 7.30pm.

For more information visit The Studio's website and social media pages.

If you can't make the gig, please donate to the official fundraiser here.