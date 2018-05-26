Singing star set to appear on America’s Got Talent

A young singing sensation is set to appear on TV show America’s Got Talent in the hopes of impressing a panel of celebrity judges.

Courtney Hadwin, 13, has auditioned for the American version of the hit TV show which showcases the various talents of the public.

Courtney, from Hesleden, can be seen performing on the stage in the trailer for the show, which is set to be aired on NBC on Tuesday, May 29.

Mum Annmarie Hadwin said she was unable to say too much about the show, but was able confirm that her daughter has auditioned.

She said: “She did audition and you will have to tune in to find out how she did.”

The show, hosted by supermodel Tyra Banks, features judge Simon Cowell, who is returning alongside stars Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

Courtney Hadwin appears in the trailer for show America's Got Talent. 'Pic by NBC.

The show is on the lookout for acts of all ages, including singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists and impressionists, who are all vying to win America’s hearts and $1 million.

Courtney, pupil at The Academy at Shotton Hall, has been signing for a number of years, after taking singing lessons.

She won the title of the Mail’s Performer of the Year at the Best of Hartlepool Awards last year.

And the young talent is no stranger to the limelight of TV, having already stared in the ITV’s The Voice Kids last year.

Courtney made it to the final of the show after being put forward by judge Danny Jones, but narrowly missed out on the title, which was won by Jess Folley, one of rival judge Pixie Lott’s choices.

Contestants competed to bag a family holiday to Disneyland and £30,000 towards their musical education.

But despite missing out on the title, Courtney’s performances on the show earned her a string of rave reviews from a new army of fans on social media.

Since then, the young talent has continued to make a name for herself in the region, appearing on stage at the of Waterfront Festival held at Jackson’s Wharf last year.

The teen also appeared as part of the South Tyneside Festival summer concert line up in Bents Park in South Shields in July last year where she entertained more than 18,000 people.

The schoolgirl was supporting music legends Sister Sledge at the annual event, which saw her manage to get the crowd on their feet during her energetic three-song set.