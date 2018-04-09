Sisters pass on hospice cash after Boxing Day Dip

Young members of a kind-hearted family dipped their toes in freezing water to raise money for a hospice.

Generous Tilly Denning, nine, along with her sister Harriet, 14, braved the frosty conditions of last year’s Boxing Day Dip to raise funds Alice House Hospice in memory of their much missed grandad Robert Hunter.

Harriet Denning alongside dad John at the Boxing Day Dip.

The girls’ dad John was also challenged by workmates who pledged additional sponsorship if he would go in the sea wearing a dress; John rose to the challenge to help boost the total.

Tilly and John have since visited the hospice after collecting in all the £272 sponsor money to present the donation and they are hoping to take part again this year.

All of the money raised will be used to fund the hospice’s care services, looking after patients and families affected by incurable illnesses.

Greg Hildreth, a fundraiser at the hospice who met with Tilly and John, said: “What a great way for the family to have some fun together and raise money to help patients; it’s also a very lovely tribute from Tilly and Harriet to pay tribute to their grandad.

“I’m sure their family are very proud of them and they are a great example to other young people.

“Well done to John too and everyone else who supported the girls.

“We enjoyed raising sponsorship money for Alice House Hospice in loving memory of our late grandad who enjoyed time there,” said Harriet.

Alice House Hospice, based in Wells Avenue, Hartlepool, is a registered charity offering specialist palliative care to hundreds of adults from Hartlepool and East Durham each year.

Individuals who access services can be living with a variety of illnesses including cancer, end stage heart disease and Parkinson’s.