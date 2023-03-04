Six fire engines rush to tackle blaze at Hartlepool care home
Firefighters spent more than an hour and a half dealing with a blaze at a care home.
Six appliances from as far away as Middlesbrough and Saltburn were called to the fire at Clifton House Residential Care Home, in Clifton Avenue, Hartlepool.
Cleveland Fire Brigade said the building, which has 28 beds, suffered slight smoke damage to its first floor while a small amount of timber on a flat roof was also damaged.
The alarm was raised at 5.23pm on Friday, March 3, with the fire engines – which came from Hartlepool, Billingham, Stockton, Middlesbrough and Saltburn stations – remaining there until 6.55pm.
The care home has been contacted for comment although there are not believed to have been any injuries.