Six year old Hartlepool girl's Easter egg creation pays tribute to town's RNLI lifesavers

Youngster creates Easter egg creation to commemorate Hartlepool's vital RNLI lifeboat station.

Six year old Summer Jackson, who is a pupil at Holy Trinity primary school at Seaton Carew, brought her ‘Eggstreme Rescue’ school Easter egg competition entry to the Ferry Road lifeboat station to show the volunteer crew members her handy work.

Six year old Summer Jackson's Easter RNLI creation. Picture:RNLI/Tom Collins.

The lifeboat and three egg crew are shown arriving at the scene of an incident and about to rescue a casualty who appears to have a big smile on his face.

The six year olds’ proud dad Bob who is a deputy launch authority at the lifeboat station said: "This was all Summer’s work from the beginning and all I had to do was just ‘shell out’ some money for a few eggs.

"The volunteer crew here are all impressed with the model in fact one or two were ‘eggstatic’ but the most important thing is that everybody should be careful and respect the water if they visit the seaside over the Easter holidays."