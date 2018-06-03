Skateboarders from across the region show off their skills in Hartlepool

Skateboarders showcased their skills in an open event held at a Hartlepool park.

Rozzy Plaza Skateboard Park in Rossmere Way was packed with a variety of boarders from beginners to those who have mastered a number of tricks.

Rollin' at Rozzy skateboard/bmx event at Rossmere Skate Park, Hartlepool, on Saturday.

The event was organised by youth workers Rachael Garlick and Andrew Pike to promote the park and encourage more people to use it.

Those who had mastered tricks took part in an outside skateboarding jam, while inside, those new to the activity were shown the basics.

Student bands such as Strange and Febreze provided the entertainment for the day, which saw skaters and BMXers from as far away as Whitby attend.

Andrew, who has been skateboarding for the past 18 years, said: “We wanted to do something to increase participation in skateboarding.

“This is a fantastic facility where people can come and feel safe and express themselves in their chosen activity.

“The skateboarding jam is about bringing people together and everyone pushes each other to go that extra mile to try that hard trick they’ve been struggling with.”

Rachael said: “There has been similar events in the past, but it’s more about raising awareness of the venue and of skateboarding.

“We now have skateboarding lessons at the centre and we also have a skateboarding coach.

Rollin' at Rozzy skateboard/bmx event at Rossmere Skate Park, Hartlepool, on Saturday. Harrison Moore (3)

“Some of the lads who have been coming here, have also undergone their coaching certificate.

“The event has had such a great turnout with people coming from all over the North East to take part.”

Matthew Moore was at the event with three-year-old son Harrison.

Matthew, who has been skateboarding for 14-years said: “We come here on a Saturdays and Harrison loves it.

“The centre is well-run and the staff are really friendly.”

Rozzy Plaza is open seven-days a week from 9am until 9pm.

Rollin' at Rozzy skateboard/bmx event at Rossmere Skate Park, Hartlepool, on Saturday. Chloe Winwood

Rollin' at Rozzy skateboard/bmx event at Rossmere Skate Park, Hartlepool, on Saturday. Kobi Gaffney (5)

