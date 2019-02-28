Skint Britain: Hartlepool MP says police should investigate knife and gun crime portrayed in final eposode of show filmed in town

Town MP Mike Hill has said police should urgently investigate knife and gun crime on the streets of Hartlepool as portrayed in the final episode of Skint Britain: Friends Without Benefits.

The controversial Channel 4 documentary came to an end last night showing how people in the town are being hit by Universal Credit.

The last episode of the three part series showed people on the benefit using loan sharks as they struggle to cope, but repaying debts sees both those borrowing money and the loan sharks themselves resorting to violence.

Worrying scenes show people on the streets with knives and guns and Mr Hill is calling on the police to launch and investigation.

He said: "There are some elements in the programme that do not reflect the true face of Hartlepool.

"I am concerned that Channel 4 chose to focus on crime in the town again.

"Particularly the use of weapons and particularly the showing of a gun.

"I think that needs to be urgently investigated by Cleveland Police because people will rightly be worried that weapons such as guns are on the streets of Hartlepool.

"But I firmly and strongly believe that is not the case."

The final episode also showed the issues faced by both landlords in the town and tenants who are on Universal Credit.

With money going directly to the claimant, tenants are falling in to rent arrears and many landlords are finding themselves out of pocket by tenants not paying rent.

Mr Hill said he will be looking to try and resolve the issue.

He said: "Because Universal Credit involves the payment of people's benefit direct to the individual, as opposed to direct to the landlord, that element has created numerous problems since the roll out of Universal Credit in Hartlepool.

"My office has received quite a lot of calls around the problem of housing both from tenants and from landlords.

"I know the council has been involved in trying to solve some of the problems around accommodation in the town, but their hands are tied, as was demonstrated in the programme by some of the regulations around Universal Credit and where the money ultimately goes to.

"It's sad to see that situation where people are literally losing the roof over their heads because of a system that ultimately fails them."

He continued: "The system needs to be changed so that the benefit system looks after our citizens.

"The Government has to work with landlords to make sure that social housing is available to those most in need.

"People still need roofs over their heads and I will be working with the local authority and the Government to try and resolve that issue."

The documentary has attracted a lot of criticism for its portrayal of the town, but some have also praised the way it has highlighted the problems with the benefit system.

Mr Hill said he felt the final episode was the show's best, but said he felt the show was a 'missed opportunity' to truly reflect the problems of Universal Credit.

He said: "I thought the third episode was more measured and thought it showed people's experiences with Universal Credit in a more constructive and concrete light.

"But overall the programme has not painted a true picture of Hartlepool and it has let down its people.

"The third episode did try to hold up a mirror to society on the affects of Universal Credit, but for those who have suffered silently for a long time in Hartlepool it was a massive lost opportunity.

"I would have wanted to see a more in depth analysis of the affects of Universal Credit that gets the message across in a better way."



