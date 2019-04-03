Sleet and showers to continue as temperature drop of -1C is forecast

Today's wintry weather is expected to continue into the night with sleet, hill snow and temperatures as low as -1°C predicted.

The rest of the day is expected to be cloudy and cold, with a period of sleet to low levels and some significant snow possible over higher ground during the morning.

It will eventually become brighter, but with sharp wintry showers during the afternoon, with a breezy to start and end the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 8 °C.

Tonight, further showers are expected during the evening on the continuing easterly wind, giving way to a more prolonged spell of rain, sleet and some hill snow later in the night.

The minimum temperature is forecast to be -1 °C.

Met Office meteorologist Mark Wilson said: "In the north of the UK there will be more persistent rain and hill snow today, particularly on higher ground in southern Scotland and northern England.

"There is a weather warning in force in those areas until 10pm.

"There could be some snow to lower levels, but essentially it's a high-ground feature and it could cause some localised disruption over high routes."

Tomorrow, there will be early rain and hill snow clearing to leave a rather cold but drier and brighter day than today, with fewer, lighter showers and more in the way of sunshine.

The maximum temperature is expected to hit 10 °C.

The outlook for Friday to Sunday is that it will be rather cold, but probably driest and brightest on Friday, with a developing northeasterly breeze likely to bring in increasingly cloudy and damp conditions over the weekend.

Frosts will become less prevalent.