Slight fall in Hartlepool jobless claimant count in last 12 months

The number of people receiving out of work benefits in Hartlepool has fallen slightly over the last year.

The number classed as actively seeking employment - and receiving Jobseekers’ Allowance or Universal Credit - in the town fell by 55 between February 2018 and this year, from 4,055 to 4,000.

In the Easington constituency area, however, the total rose by 620 to 2,970, while it was also up by 160 in Sedgefield, to 1,965, and by 590 in Stockton North to 2,900.

The rises come following the roll out of the Government’s new Universal Credit benefits system.

Christina Blaney, from the Department for Work and Pensions which runs Jobcentre services, said there were a number of exciting developments on the horizon.

She said: “Hartlepool Borough Council have approved plans to convert units in The Gemini Centre into a beauty academy.

“Learning Curve will be the training provider, offering beauty training courses to learners aged 16+.

“HBC Regeneration Services Committee have implemented a Local Development Order for the port, which will make attracting businesses to the area easier, as it takes away the requirement to obtain planning permission. The owners of the port are keen to develop it and have had previous discussions with the offshore wind industry.

“And the first phase of a major regeneration project by Hartlepool Borough Council is due to start this week. Hartlepool’s Marina area is the main focus of the project, with aims to transform the Waterfront into a landmark visitor destination complete with a range of leisure facilities.

“The development of Hartlepool Waterfront as a landmark destination is seen as key to unlocking the full potential of the town’s visitor economy.”

Across the North East, employment for those aged 16 to 64 stands at 1,188,000 or 72.5% - an increase of 15,000 over the quarter from November to January and 3,000 over the year. This compares to a rate of 76.1% nationally.

Unemployment stands at 63,000 or 5% - a decrease of 8,000 over the quarter and 2,000 over the year. This compares to a rate of 3.9% nationally.

Arlen Pettitt, knowledge development manager at the North East England Chamber of Commerce, said: “Overall, these figures are good news for the region, with both employment and unemployment moving in the right direction.

“But as the UK as a whole hits unemployment lows not seen since the 1970s, the North East still has work to do to narrow the gap. It’s also worth noting that these figures only cover the period to January 2019 and it could be we are yet to feel the worst of the Brexit uncertainty, as Chamber members have told us of delayed investment decisions while they wait for a clear outcome.”