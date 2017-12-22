Slimming consultant Ali’s Christmas fair is a hit

A fundraising event in Wheatley Hill generated almost £700 for good causes.

Local Slimming World consultant Ali Stokes wanted to give something back to her community, so together with some of the members from her groups in Wheatley Hill and Wingate, hosted a Christmas fair at the Wheatley Hill Scout Hut.

And the event proved to be a roaring success, as £692.50 was raised for charity in the process.

The money will be split between the National Autistic Society and the Starr Dance Academy, based in Coxhoe.

Ali said: “It was an amazing day, we had a Santa’s Grotto, tombola, face painting, card colouring competition, refreshments provided by the Greenhills Centre in Wheatley Hill, and members and stalls selling lovely gift items.”

The event was also supported by local businesses, who provided raffle prizes.

Morrison’s RDC in Stockton donated a hamper of food and drinks, Tesco in Gilesgate donated a gift voucher, Kia in Sunderland donated a car service and two winter car checks, Sewly For You in Wingate gifted a Cubbie, which will be embroidered with the winner’s name, Bitz & Pizza in Wheatley Hill donated a family meal, and Party Forever in Coxhoe gave table decorations for up to 10 on Christmas Day.

The remainder of the outstanding prizes were donated by the members from both groups.

Ali added: “This was a brilliant example of the community all working together.

“And I want to give special thanks to the venue for hosting the event free of charge, and everyone that contributed either with their time or with prizes to make it the success it was.”