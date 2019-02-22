Snooker legend Jimmy ‘The Whirlwind’ White set to blow into Hartlepool

Snooker legend Jimmy ‘The Whirlwind’ White is coming to Hartlepool.

The popular player will entertain fans at the Mill House Leisure Centre on Sunday, March 10.

The event is being staged by MJK Sports Events, who brought Ronnie O’Sullivan to town last year, and in association with Hartlepool United Supporters Trust.

White, 56, is a ten-time ranking event winner as well as being a regular analyst with Eurosport.

The event in Hartlepool will see Jimmy play eight frames with seats starting from £20.

VIP tickets at £79.99 include a 30-minute meet and greet or £149.99 for a frame against Jimmy. Doors open at 2pm. See www.mjksportsevents.co.uk