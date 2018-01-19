Snooker stars show their support for Hartlepool United

Three snooker world champions have helped to raise awareness of the fight to save Hartlepool United by posing with special T-shirts made by a Hartlepool entrepreneur.

Greats of the game Stephen Hendry, Steve Davis and Mark Williams have all been pictured holding or wearing the "Hartlepool United We Stand With You” T-shirts created by Michelle Taylor Ward.

Kain Williams with Steve Davis

A number of the shirts, which are being sold to help the fundraising for cash-strapped Hartlepool United, were taken to The Masters tournament, currently taking place in London, by Mark Williams' wife Joanne who is from Hartlepool.

Their young son Kian has been working hard behind the scenes to get the T-shirt noticed and signed by stars of the game to be auctioned off towards the ongoing fundraising.

Nicko McBrain, drummer of heavy metal band Iron Maiden, also posed with the signed T-shirts and has offered to support the money raising efforts.

Michelle, who won the Mail-backed If We Can You Can business challenge in 2008, said: "Joanne contacted me to buy the T-shirts.

Stephen Hendry poses with the Hartlepool United We Stand With You T-shirt.

"It has been fantastic to raise the profile in a different sport and see the keen interest in our plight in different arenas."

The shirt depicts the highlights and the history of Hartlepool United including the 2005 play-off finals at Cardiff and the day Pools scared the life out of Matt Busby’s Manchester United in the FA Cup in 1957.

Sales of the £20 design have raised about £1,800 so far for the cause.

Michelle, whose dad and husband are both Hartlepool United season ticket holders, added: "I keep getting more orders by the minute.

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain has offered to help with Pools' plight.

"I feel ecstatic and very proud that the town has come together, especially children. It feels like everyone is just really pulling together to help the team."