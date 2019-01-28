Snow and ice weather warnings issued for North East - Met Office warns of possible road and railway disruption

Weather warnings for ice and snow have been issued for the North East as the region braces for a dose of bitter winter conditions.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for the whole of the North East from between 12pm on Tuesday to 11am on Wednesday.

Snow and ice warnings are in place

The agency said rain was likely to turn to snow, especially in higher areas, and then become icy.

The warning reads: "Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

"Probably some ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."

The rest of today is expected to be largely sunny, but cold and breezy. It will be a mostly dry day, although the odd shower is likely along coastal areas. The maximum temperature is expected to be 4 °C.

Tonight will be a largely clear evening, with temperatures falling rapidly below freezing after dark. Scattered snow showers are forecast to spread in from the west later, though remaining largely dry in the east. The minimum temperature is expected to be -2 °C.

Tomorrow will see a cold, frosty start, with further snow showers in the west, these merging into longer spells of sleet and snow for most areas during the afternoon and evening. The maximum temperature is forecast to be 4 °C.

The outlook for Wednesday to Friday is for a cold few days with overnight frosts.

Cold throughout, with overnight frosts. Largely dry and sunny Wednesday and Thursday but some possible wintry showers on Friday.