Snow in Hartlepool: Your pictures as winter weather hits the town

Disruption has been caused to traffic and travel over the last couple of days as the cold snap continues, but it hasn’t stopped all of you from taking to the streets with your cameras. Here are some of your wintry pictures.
Hartlepool has been transformed into a winter wonderland as snow and ice sweeps across the North East region.
