Snow in Hartlepool: Your pictures as winter weather hits the town

Hartlepool has been transformed into a winter wonderland as snow and ice sweeps across the North East region.

Disruption has been caused to traffic and travel over the last couple of days as the cold snap continues, but it hasn’t stopped all of you from taking to the streets with your cameras. Here are some of your wintry pictures.

1. Time to play Snow in Hartlepool. Picture: Danielle Allen. User (UGC) Buy a Photo

2. Wrapped up warm Snow in Hartlepool. Picture: Gemma McMahon. User (UGC) Buy a Photo

3. Walking in a winter wonderland Snow in Hartlepool. Lincoln Hindmarch. Picture: Julie Hindmarch. User (UGC) Buy a Photo

4. Snowballs at the ready Snow in Hartlepool. Lincoln Hindmarch. Picture: Julie Hindmarch. User (UGC) Buy a Photo

View more