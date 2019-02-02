Snow in Hartlepool. Picture: Paul Gollaglee

Snow in Hartlepool: Your pictures as winter weather hits the town

Hartlepool has been transformed into a winter wonderland as snow and ice sweeps across the North East region.

Disruption has been caused to traffic and travel over the last couple of days as the cold snap continues, but it hasn’t stopped all of you from taking to the streets with your cameras. Here are some of your wintry pictures.

Snow in Hartlepool. Picture: Danielle Allen.

1. Time to play

Snow in Hartlepool. Picture: Danielle Allen.
Snow in Hartlepool. Picture: Gemma McMahon.

2. Wrapped up warm

Snow in Hartlepool. Picture: Gemma McMahon.
Snow in Hartlepool. Lincoln Hindmarch. Picture: Julie Hindmarch.

3. Walking in a winter wonderland

Snow in Hartlepool. Lincoln Hindmarch. Picture: Julie Hindmarch.
Snow in Hartlepool. Lincoln Hindmarch. Picture: Julie Hindmarch.

4. Snowballs at the ready

Snow in Hartlepool. Lincoln Hindmarch. Picture: Julie Hindmarch.
