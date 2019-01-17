Snow is falling all around us: Hartlepool has first appearance of the white stuff of the year

Hartlepool has seen its first snow of the new year with the white stuff as the first snow of the year arrives.

The snow is falling across the town and its starting to lie.

Snow fallen off Marina Way, Hartlepool.

The weather in Hartlepool is set to be wintry throughout today with forecasters predicting periods of icy conditions, below freezing conditions, sleet and light snow showers.

There are two Met Office warnings currently in place across the UK, with a yellow weather warning for ice in place until 11am this morning, as wintry conditions continue.

Make sure you wrap up warm if you need to go outdoors.

Snow near the Travelodge in Hartlepool.