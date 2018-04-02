Snow warning in place for North East on Easter Monday

Forecasters say that there is a good chance snow could fall in the North East during Easter Monday.

The Met Office has put a yellow warning for snow in place, with the organisation saying that heavy snow is expected over parts of northern England, especially for high ground.

This morning has seen heavy rainfall, with many local football fixtures cancelled.

There is also chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel and a small chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

There is also a chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected by the weather.

The warning is scheduled to be in place until tomorrow.