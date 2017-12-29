Snowy scenes as Hartlepool enjoys belated white Christmas

The folk of Hartlepool have been enjoying a belated white Christmas after snow fell across the North East.

While people travelling today would have been less impressed, families on holiday for the festive season were out and about enjoying the snow.

Picture by Stu Norton

The Met Office forecast includes the potential for more snow or rain this evening and tonight, clearing by Saturday morning where it will be followed with sunny spells and the odd shower.

The outlook for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day is for the weather to remain less cold than of late, and changeable with spells of rain or showers interspersed with drier, brighter intervals. Windy at times with a risk of gales.

Picture by Stu Norton

Picture by Stu Norton

Picture by Stu Norton

Picture by Stu Norton