So just what can EuroMillions winners Frances and Patrick Connolly get with their £115million jackpot?

Former Hartlepool couple Frances and Patrick Connolly have scooped £115 million in the first EuroMillions draw of 2019.

The pair have already pledged to support St Francis football club.

But what else could the fourth-biggest winners in UK history buy with their £114,969,775.70 jackpot?

Kate Middleton arriving at Westminster Abbey, London, before her marriage to Prince William Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Here, we take a look at some of the options:

319 of the latest Rolls Royce Phantom VIII, which has a starting price of £360,000.

23,740 annual season tickets from Brighton to London, which cost 4,844 following Wednesday’s 3.1% price hike.

575 tickets to space with Virgin Galactic. Sir Richard Branson’s company plans to charge just under £200,000 for the trip.

Christiano Ronaldo

153,538 iPhone XRs. The Apple handset costs £749

1,939 nights in the Royal Penthouse Suite at Hotel President Wilson in Geneva, Switzerland. The most expensive suite in the world costs 75,000 US dollars (£59,279.47) per night.

Pay Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus contract for more than four years. The deal was worth £510,483 a week when he signed in 2018.

460 dresses worn by Kate Middleton at her wedding in 2011. The outfit, by Sarah Burton, set the soon-to-be duchess back £250,000

Pay the starting salary for at least 5,758 police constables in England for £19,971 each.