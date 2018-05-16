So where in the country are you most likely to obtain a job interview?

New research where you are most and least likely to obtain a job interview nationwide.

The findings indicate that people in the North East have the best chance across the country of securing a face-to-face discussion with prospective employers.

The team at job search app https://jobmagnet.com undertook a survey of 1,200 unemployed Britons in order to understand more about the habits of those searching for employment.

All respondents taking part in the poll had been unemployed for at least 12 months, were at least 18 years old and were from an even split of the UK regions.

Firstly, all respondents were asked to state how many job applications they estimated that they had made during the last year.

In order to then discover where job hunters have most luck in achieving interviews, they were all then asked how many interviews they had secured off the back of their applications.

According to the feedback, seekers across the North East have a 50 per cent chance of securing an interview after applying for an average of four jobs.

In second place are job hunters in London with a 31.6 per cent hope of gaining an interview after applying for an average of 38 posts.

At the other end of the table, people in the East Midlands only have a 12.5 per cent chance of earning an interview after applying for an average of eight vacancies.

A jobsmagnet spokesperson said: "The interview success ratio shows that the leg work required can vary substantially according to where you live, and no doubt the sort of positions you are seeking too.

"But if you don’t apply at all, you aren’t going to open any doors.”

